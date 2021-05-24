Last updated: 01:11 PM ET, Mon May 24 2021

Disney Is Introducing a $100 Sandwich

OK, OK, we get it.

Disney can be expensive.

Stop the presses, right?

So while reports are true that Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., is putting a $100 sandwich for sale on the menu when it opens its new Avengers Campus on June 4, don’t get your Mouse Ears twisted and scroll through the whole story.

The panini sandwich can feed six to eight people and, according to ABC7 News, includes salami, rosemary ham, provolone and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia. It comes with marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad (although one respondent to the comments on one story quipped, “For $100 I better be eating an endangered species.”)

It’s actually yet another ingenious idea by Disney to fit right in with the new Avengers Campus. One of the restaurants in the new park is called the Pym Test Kitchen, where the sandwich will be sold. In the Marvel Comics movies, particularly involving the character Ant-Man, scientist Henry Pym can shrink people down to the size of an ant or blow them up to the size of a redwood tree.

At the Pym Test Kitchen, the restaurant is themed to serve tiny treats or gigantic meals, hence the huge $100 sandwich.

The sandwich will also be available in a single serving for $14.99.

Rich Thomaselli
