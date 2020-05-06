Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer Outlines Path to Reopening
Disney Parks is developing plans for a phased reopening as well as preparing to implement physical distancing and capacity measures and increase cleaning and disinfection amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel.
In a message to guests published on the Disney Parks Blog on Tuesday, Hymel also confirmed that the company is looking into enhanced screening procedures and prevention measures as well as new training for cast members.
"We’re looking at all of our locations and how best to begin the reopening process, including a gradual reopening and/or partial reopening of certain locations," she said. "For example, the opening of retail and dining locations prior to the opening of our theme parks."
"As you can imagine, managing guest density in queues, restaurants, hotels, ride vehicles and other facilities throughout the park and across the resort is a major focus, as we implement physical distancing guidelines based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies," added Hymel. "This will likely include implementation of guest capacity measures to comply with state and federal guidelines."
Hymel, who is working with the U.S. Travel Association on guidance for reopening travel businesses, also revealed that Disney Parks is planning to step up cleaning and disinfection but still determining which high-traffic areas it will target as well as the type of cleaning products and processes it'll use.
Following guidance from governments and medical experts, Disney will also implement enhanced screening procedures and prevention measures, including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks.
Disney has already added hand sanitizers and handwashing stations across its resorts.
"These are just a few examples of the many areas we are developing plans for, so please keep an eye on our online channels, where we’ll provide more details as we confirm and begin to implement our plans," said Hymel. "Given the constantly changing global health environment, these practices may evolve as we consider the latest guidance, but we will share more information with you as we look towards reopening."
Earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the phased reopening of Shanghai Disneyland will begin with controlled capacity on May 11.
