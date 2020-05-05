Shanghai Disneyland to Reopen May 11 With Controlled Capacity
Entertainment Laurie Baratti May 05, 2020
Residents of Shanghai and its neighboring provinces are slowing returning back to “normal” life after the past few months of COVID-19-prompted lockdowns, going to work, attending school, and once again visiting shops, restaurants and entertainment venues. Today, Disney announced that Shanghai Disneyland, too, will soon begin its gradual journey back to normal, reopening to the public on May 11, 2020.
“We know how much our guests have been looking forward to returning to Shanghai Disneyland, and our cast is excited to begin welcoming them back,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “As the park reopens with significantly enhanced health and safety measures, our guests will find Shanghai Disneyland as magical and memorable as ever.”
Hertz Faces Bankruptcy During PandemicCar Rental & Rail
Future Trips to Take Based on Your Quarantine TypeHotel & Resort
Experts Say It Could Be 18 to 24 Months Before Travel Picks...Features & Advice
Travel Advisors Prepare Now for New Customers LaterTravel Agent
During this first phase of the park’s reopening, Shanghai Disney Resort will be implementing enhanced measures and procedures, in compliance with government ordinances, to best protect the health and safety of both its guests and cast members.
Having successfully reopened Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel in early March with the application of targeted health and safety measures, the resort plans to take a similar, deliberate approach to reopening Shanghai Disneyland. At this time, its planned enhanced protocols include:
—Limited and pulsed attendance, advanced reservations and entry system: Guests are obliged to purchase admission tickets, which will be valid only on a selected date, while Annual Passholders are required to make a reservation prior to attending.
—Controlled guest density: Queues for rides, attractions, restaurants and other facilities will be managed and structured in keeping with recommended capacity levels, and ride vehicles will be loaded such that social distancing is maintained.
—Required government health and prevention procedures: Guests will undergo temperature screenings at the gate and provide a government-issued Shanghai Health QR code (contact-tracing and early detection system implemented in China). Guests are also required to wear masks during their visits, except while dining.
—Increased sanitation and disinfection: Hand sanitizers will be made available at queue entries and attraction exits. Increased sanitization protocols will be applied at high-volume touchpoint locations like ride vehicles, handlebars, queue railings and turnstiles.
—Training for cast members: Cast members who work in the park will receive fresh training on the latest procedures, emphasizing contactless guest interaction, enhanced cleaning protocols and social distancing measures, and will be issued additional personal protective equipment, including masks.
Shanghai Disney Resort said that it intends to spotlight and celebrate the efforts of medical professionals during the crisis, though details of those plans have yet to be announced.
For more information, visit shanghaidisneyresort.com/en/.
For more information on China
For more Entertainment News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS