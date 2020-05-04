US Travel Releases Guidance for Reopening Travel Businesses
Janeen Christoff May 04, 2020
The U.S. Travel Association and a team of medical experts have put together guidance for the travel industry to reopen following the coronavirus outbreak.
The detailed "Travel in the New Normal" guidance was created following the CDC and White House “Guidelines for Opening Up America Again” and in consultation with public health experts.
The document has been shared widely within the industry and with the White House, and its development was a true industry-wide effort, including organizations and industry leaders from USTOA, NTA, ASTA, CLIA, National Restaurant Association, the Events Industry Council, the American Hotel and Lodging Association and more.
"We want political leaders and the public alike to see that our industry is setting a very high standard for reducing the risk of coronavirus in our businesses and that the practices in place to achieve that standard are consistent through every phase of the travel experience," said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. "As travel reopens, travelers need the confidence that safety measures are in place from their departure to their return home."
Dow stressed that employees and guests are the number one priority when it comes to reopening.
“We will not encourage people to travel until public health experts and authorities have made it clear that it's the right time to do so," Dow said. "Our industry's focus is on preparing for that moment, and on demonstrating that our preparations are comprehensive and informed by the counsel of top experts.
"The ability to travel freely is not only a fundamental part of the American way of life, but also supports the livelihoods of millions," Dow said. "We are very determined to return to travel and the new normal as quickly as circumstances will allow."
The "Travel in the New Normal" guidance outlines six key ways the industry can protect travelers and employees from contracting coronavirus.
—Travel businesses should adapt operations, modify employee practices and/or redesign public spaces to help protect employees and customers.
—Travel businesses should consider implementing touchless solutions, where practical, to limit the opportunity for virus transmission while also enabling a positive travel experience.
—Travel businesses should adopt and implement enhanced sanitation procedures specifically designed to combat the transmission of COVID-19.
—Travel businesses should promote health screening measures for employees and isolate workers with possible COVID-19 symptoms and provide health resources to customers.
—Travel businesses should establish a set of procedures aligned with CDC guidance should an employee test positive for COVID-19.
—Travel businesses should follow best practices in food and beverage service to promote the health of employees and customers.
"This collaboration is something that should help our customers, our businesses and the industry as a whole to move beyond the most challenging period any of us has ever faced."
