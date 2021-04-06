Disney Releases More Details on Its Newest International Hotel
Entertainment Lauren Bowman April 06, 2021
Tokyo Disney Resort is known for creating magnificent features that immerse guests fully into the world of Disney. And now visitors will have a whole new hotel to choose from located just minutes via the Disney Resort Line located at Bayside Station between the two popular theme parks on the resort – Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.
Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel is expected to have larger-than-life toys from the Academy-Award-winning movie which is its namesake outfitting the motif of the hotel. With almost 600 rooms – 595 to be exact – and 11 floors, Disney Imagineers are going to have a lot of room to work with.
It was previously announced that each guestroom is set to resemble Andy’s very own bedroom, and the immersive experience is believed to be carried out through every inch of the property – even in the exterior design and gardens.
This is the first time that Disney is opening a “moderate type” hotel in the Tokyo Disney Resort area. Currently, guests can only choose from four hotels which are either classified as “value type” or “deluxe type”. This new classification is still expected to give guests all the magic of staying at a Disney resort hotel while offering amenities somewhere in the middle of the other two categories.
Oriental Land Co. announced in 2018 it would pour $2.3 billion into an expansion project for Tokyo DisneySea – creating whole new lands within the park. Dubbed “Fantasy Springs” the development will include new attractions related to “Frozen”, “Tangled” and “Peter Pan” and is currently still set to open in 2022.
