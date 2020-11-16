Disney Reveals Updates on New Park Attractions and Entertainment
November 16, 2020
Through the IAAPA Expo: Virtual Education Conference, Josh D’Amaro, the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products announced new updates for each of Disney’s theme parks’ current projects.
New information was released for Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris’ Avenger’s Campus, Disneyland Paris’ Disney’s Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel, Walt Disney World’s EPCOT transformation and work on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Shanghai Disney Resort’s Zootopia and more.
Avengers Campus will be an immersive new themed area for Marvel’s superheroes.
Currently being built at both Disneyland Resort in California and Disneyland Paris, guests will get the chance to team up with the Avengers in a variety of ways. On the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, guests will fight off an army of Spider-Bots with the help of Spider-Man.
To celebrate Marvel’s 80th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is building Disney’s Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel
Decked out in a contemporary Art Deco style, the new hotel will be themed with the largest display of Marvel artwork of anywhere in the world.
Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT has been undergoing a transformation over the past couple of months
This multi-year project will include the installation of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure recently had its grand marquee installed showing that only a few details remain before the ride’s grand opening next year.
New ride vehicles have been revealed for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This one-of-a-kind Omnicoaster ride vehicle has been imagined to rotate 360 degrees, launch itself backward and travel at high speeds while guests enjoy the storytelling adventure.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios is going full steam ahead with its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience which allows guests their very own Star Wars experience.
A whole new land is in the process of being imagined at Shanghai Disney Resort. Soon visitors will get to experience the metropolis of “Zootopia” through state-of-the-art technology.
At Tokyo Disneyland guests are getting excited about the largest expansion to the park since its opening 37 years ago. “Fantasy Springs” will include attractions relating to “Frozen”, “Tangled” and “Peter Pan”. And with four new attractions, three restaurants and an all-new themed hotel, it’ll give visitors a whole new experience.
With all this breaking news, it has excited for when Disney will open each of these new attractions.
