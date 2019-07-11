Last updated: 03:38 PM ET, Thu July 11 2019

Disney Reveals Opening Dates for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Rise of the Resistance Ride Vehicle 1
PHOTO: Rise of the Resistance Ride Vehicle 1 (Photo via Brooke Geiger McDonald)

The highly anticipated Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Florida's Walt Disney World Resort on December 5 and at the new themed land at Disneyland Resort in California on January 17, 2020, Disney Parks announced Thursday.

The former date coincides with Walt Disney's birthday.

Disney is promising guests one of the most immersive and advanced experiences ever imagined and engineered at a Disney park and the longest in its impressive collection.

"In my opinion, this will be the most ambitious attraction that we’ve ever built," Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek told the Orlando Sentinel earlier this year.

The multi-platform Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will put guests in the middle of a thrilling battle between the First Order and the Resistance as they're recruited to team up with Rey and General Organa at a secret base before being captured by a First Order Star Destroyer.

After receiving help from the Resistance, guests will break free with the mission to escape the Star Destroyer, protect the base and overcome Kylo Ren.

Disney's new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge themed land is already open at Disneyland and will open at Walt Disney World later this summer on August 29.

