Disney World Accepting Hotel Reservations for July
Entertainment Donald Wood May 12, 2020
As theme park fans wait patiently for their favorite facilities to open, the official website of Disney World began accepting hotel reservations for stays in July.
According to WFTV.com, Disney officials have still made no announcement on the planned opening for the Orlando theme park, but speculation that it could open in July is now running rampant.
The Disney World website shows dates through the end of June as “unavailable” for all hotels.
Local reports claim reservations for the proprieties are coming quickly, with Disney’s Pop Century reporting at least 158 bookings as of Monday and Disney’s All-Star Movie Resort seeing at least 127 reservations.
Company officials announced Disney Springs would reopen on May 20 with a limited number of shops and restaurants open and altered hours of operation to control crowd size. Disney World has been closed since March 16.
On Monday, a financial analyst who covers Disney World said it could open again by late July if the company follows the same timeline it used to reopen Shanghai Disneyland.
Shanghai Disneyland opened its doors to the public on Monday for the first time since closing temporarily in January as a result of the coronavirus outbreak in China.
The Chinese theme park opened with a stringent new set of rules and regulations to meet health guidelines implemented by the government, such as limiting capacity to ensure social distancing and forcing all guests to wear masks.
