Shanghai Disneyland Reopens to the Public
Entertainment Donald Wood May 11, 2020
After selling out within minutes, Shanghai Disneyland opened its doors to the public for the first time since closing temporarily in January as a result of the coronavirus outbreak in China.
Shanghai Disneyland opened with a stringent new set of rules and regulations to meet health guidelines implemented by the government, such as limiting capacity to ensure social distancing, according to NBC News.
VIDEO: Shanghai Disneyland reopens following a more than three-month #coronavirus shutdown as China moves nearer to normality and Walt Disney Co. seeks to plug the flow of red ink caused by the pandemic https://t.co/3iWm4vKZZj pic.twitter.com/wLVuuo96YM— AFP news agency (@AFP) May 11, 2020
Some of the other protocols in place include a station where visitors will be mandated to have their temperatures taken, use a contact-tracking app and wear masks at all times, except when eating.
In addition, rides will be limited to one group of visitors per car to keep strangers apart, which should be easier with only 30 percent of the daily attendance capacity being allowed inside during the first phase of the reopening.
A walkthrough the queue for Pirates of the Caribbean at Shanghai Disneyland with social distancing markers on the ground and rails. pic.twitter.com/uGHmgp2XsR— Chris Explorer (@tdrexplorer) May 11, 2020
5-minute waits at Pandemic Shanghai Disneyland, where it’s Monday morning on the first day of operations since January. #Disney pic.twitter.com/QO4L59jupJ— Jason Cochran (@JasCochran) May 11, 2020
“Today, we marked a return to those worlds, as Shanghai Disneyland reopened its gates to welcome guests and fans,” Shanghai Disney President Joe Schott said in a statement. “For myself – and for our Shanghai Disney Resort cast members, who have taken great care to prepare the park for our guests – this is a very special moment.”
“Making magic means even more to us today, as we reflect on the resilience of our community; our wonderful cast members who worked so diligently to preserve the park during the closure; the enthusiasm of our guests and fans; and, of course, the determination and dedication of the medical workers and first responders who helped to make this possible,” Schott continued.
All guests will be required to make reservations online before visiting the theme park moving forward, allowing the park to manage the number of people inside on any given day.
Mickey Mouse and several other Disney characters welcome their visitors as Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens this Monday after 3 months of shutdown due to the #COVID19 pandemic. Aly Song, Reuters pic.twitter.com/0drPxVlBXO— ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 11, 2020
The reopening of Shanghai Disneyland is regarded as the pilot for the other Disney properties currently closed around the world.
In the United States, Disney Springs Vice President Matt Simon announced a limited number of experiences at Disney Springs would be reopening on May 20 with “enhanced safety measures,”
