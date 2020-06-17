Last updated: 04:08 PM ET, Wed June 17 2020

Disneyland Announces Safety Protocols for July 17 Reopening

Entertainment Janeen Christoff June 17, 2020

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park
PHOTO: Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park. (photo via Rob Sparacio/Disneyland Resort)

Disneyland Resorts has announced the new safety protocols visitors will experience as the resort reopens, starting with Downtown Disney on July 9 and the theme parks on July 17.

The enhanced health and safety measures follow a fairly standard protocol from other theme parks that are reopening and include the following procedures:

—Face coverings are required.

—New hand-washing stations

—Physical barriers where appropriate

—Reduced capacity and signage to ensure physical distancing

—Temperature checks for all guests prior to entering Downtown Disney and the theme parks. Cast members will also undergo health screenings and temperature checks.

—Contactless payments will be encouraged and guest and cast member interactions will limited with the use of technology.

—Mobile ordering via the Disneyland app will be expanded.

—Cleaning and sanitation will be heightened.

—Parades, nighttime shows and meet-and-greets with Disney characters will not resume immediately. Characters will still be in the parks and will have new ways in which they can interact with guests.

Attendance will be managed through a new park reservation system. More details will be announced on that process in the near future.

Janeen Christoff
