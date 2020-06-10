Disneyland Resort Proposes Plans for Phased Reopening in July
June 10, 2020
As California prepares to reopen for leisure travel, Disneyland Parks, Experiences and Products has proposed plans for a phased reopening of Disneyland on July 9, 2020.
The proposal is pending state and local approval and includes plans for reopening the theme parks on July 17.
The first part of the resort to open will be the Downtown Disney District on July 9 followed by Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on July 17.
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel are planning to reopen on July 23.
Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system to maintain local and state requirements for physical distancing and to control capacity at the parks. The new reservation system will require all guests, including Annual Passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance. Due to these restrictions, there will be a temporary pause on new ticket sales and Annual Passport sales and renewals.
More details on how these new systems will work will be available soon.
Enhanced health and safety measures will be taken to protect visitors. In addition, a Guest Experience Team will be available throughout the parks and Downtown Disney District to assist guests with questions regarding these new policies.
Parades and nighttime spectaculars that draw large crowds will not take place during reopening. Characters will be in the parks in new ways to entertain and delight guests but meet-and-greets will not be available.
The Downtown Disney District as well as the hotels will also reopen with new health and safety measures that promote physical distancing and cleanliness in accordance with local health and safety regulations.
Details on these new policies will be released soon and are under continuous review and are subject to change as the Disneyland Resort monitors conditions and receives guidance from health and government authorities.
