Last updated: 09:23 AM ET, Wed May 27 2020

Disneyland Part of Governor’s Phase 3 Reopening Plan

Entertainment Donald Wood May 27, 2020

Splash Mountain at Disneyland
Splash Mountain at Disneyland (Photo via Brooke Geiger McDonald)

Officials in California have announced Disneyland and other theme parks would be part of the third phase of the state’s reopening plan, as businesses welcome guests for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began.

According to OCRegister.com, Governor Gavin Newsom previously announced a “four-stage road map” to start reopening businesses in California, and there were concerns theme parks would fall into the fourth phase.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
paddleboarding in the florida keys

gallery icon Popular Destinations Planning to Open to Tourists in June

St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

US Virgin Islands to Reopen June 1

Destination & Tourism
Family RV road trip campsite.

‘COVID Campers’ Provide Opportunities for...

Features & Advice
Aerial shot of Hawaii

Hawaii Hopeful to Reopen by July

Destination & Tourism

California Health and Human Services Agency spokesperson Kate Folmar said Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and other popular attractions would be part of the third stage of reopening.

“Theme parks are slated to open in Stage 3 if the rate of spread of COVID-19 and hospitalizations remain stable,” Folmar told the OC Register. “The California Department of Public Health will issue detailed guidance with suggested modifications for how to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread when theme parks reopen.”

On Tuesday, Newsom announced that Orange County, where Disneyland is located, and other areas would be approved for “accelerated reopening” and move to phase three of the governor’s plan, despite theme parks being considered a high-risk business.

In addition to limiting the number of people inside the facilities, the state’s health department will also work with theme park employers and employees to develop health and safety protocols.

Earlier this month, Shanghai Disneyland reopened its doors to the public with a stringent new set of rules and regulations to meet health guidelines implemented by the government, such as limiting capacity to ensure social distancing.

In Florida, Disney World officials reached an agreement last week with its employee union on a new set of health and safety guidelines to protect workers from coronavirus.

For more information on California

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
TravelPulse Podcast

TravelPulse Podcast: Travel is Slowly Reopening

gallery icon Disney Springs Just Reopened: Here's What It's Like to Visit

LEGOLAND Florida Resort Will Reopen to Guests June 1

Universal Orlando Aims to Open June 5

TravelPulse Podcast: The Refund Controversy

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS