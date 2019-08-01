Disneyland Resort Will Debut New Oogie Boogie Bash
Entertainment August 01, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Theme park fans who want the Halloween experience without too much scary should look into the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Disneyland Resort is bringing a new event to guests of all ages this Halloween season with Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party, at Disney California Adventure Park. This unforgettable night of Halloween fun is packed with exclusive new entertainment, from the new “World of Color” spectacular – “Villainous!,” to an interactive “Descendants”-inspired dance party, a stage show with Mickey Mouse, and a mysterious Disney villains walk-through experience. Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party will add to the fun of Halloween time, celebrated throughout the Disneyland Resort from Sept. 6 through Oct. 31.
At the new Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party, Oogie Boogie (from “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”) has cast his spell and he summons the Disney villains to scare up some thrilling surprises. All of Disney California Adventure takes on Halloween flair for the party, from special music and décor to character encounters, treat trails and new live entertainment experiences.
Oogie Boogie Bash, which takes the place of Mickey’s Halloween Party, begins Sept. 17, for 20 select nights. The after-hours party treats guests to multiple new experiences that are fun for the entire family, including the new “World of Color” nighttime spectacular, “Villainous!,” a walk-through experience at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail called Villains Grove, immersive treat trails featuring Disney villains, the DescenDANCE interactive dance party, and more. Adults and children are encouraged to dress in costume for the party as they trick-or-treat throughout Disney California Adventure for a scary good time. Guests may check Disneyland.com/HalloweenParty for Oogie Boogie Bash costume policy guidelines prior to their arrival.
Tickets for the new Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party may be purchased online at Disneyland.com/HalloweenParty, as well as at the Disneyland Resort main gate and by phone at 714-781-4636.
Highlights of the new separate-ticket event, Oogie Boogie Bash—A Disney Halloween Party, include:
—The new “World of Color” show, “Villainous!,” exclusive to Oogie Boogie Bash. In this nighttime spectacular, Oogie Boogie weaves a Halloween tale about a young girl (and all-new character created by Disney animator Eric Goldberg) named Shelley Marie. In “Villainous!,” Shelley has a decision to make about her Halloween costume for this year, and finds herself wondering if she could really be as strong and unique as some of her favorite Disney characters. This twisted tale carries Shelley on an unforgettable journey, exploring the villainous side of Disney characters through fountains, lights, lasers, projections and special effects. “Villainous!” shows guests that, deep down, there’s a little villain in all of us.
—Redwood Creek Challenge Trail becomes Villains Grove, a wondrous and ethereal world of Disney villains unlike anything seen before. Redwood Creek will be completely transformed with lighting, projections, sounds and special effects, creating a dreamlike environment. This new experience unfolds in a series of scenes, each creating a hauntingly beautiful dream-space of color, sound, light and shadow, as stories emerge from the darkest night to create an enchanting world.
—New and wonderfully wicked, fully immersive treat trails throughout Disney California Adventure, where guests may enjoy trick-or-treating under the watchful eyes of iconic characters such as Mad Hatter from Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland,” or even Oogie Boogie himself. Additional treat trails will feature oversized cauldrons full of treats for all guests at Oogie Boogie Bash.
—The new DescenDANCE, a pulsing party in the Backlot area of Hollywood Land, inspired by the popular “Descendants” franchise from Disney Channel. Here, guests will find so many ways to be wicked. As the DescenDANCE show begins, a spell is cast, summoning the greatest dance crew from the Isle of the Lost to throw down and lead everyone in moves that are set to the biggest hit songs from the “Descendants” movies. Once the DescenDANCE crew returns to their realm, the Backlot DJ continues to spin tunes that will make any “villain kid” proud, inviting everyone to step onto the dance floor into the night.
—The guest-favorite “Frightfully Fun Parade,” which will come to Disney California Adventure park for the first time. The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow arrives on his ghostly black steed just ahead of the parade itself, carrying his flickering jack-o-lantern. He heralds the arrival of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse who lead the cavalcade of characters, including Jack Skellington and many mischievous Disney villains who are ready to stir up some trouble along the parade route. New this year, the ever-curious and whimsical Cheshire Cat joins the parade, mischievously smiling at all the magical mayhem.
—The new “Mickey’s Trick and Treat” show, perfect for young guests, at the Disney Theater in Hollywood Land. This new, interactive stage production invites guests of all ages to join Mickey Mouse and his pals as they throw a one-of-a-kind Halloween party that include dancing, not-so-frightening scary-tales, and candy.
—Character encounters with beloved Disney characters – and villains, too. Guests may be surprised at who they discover at this Halloween party, ready for photos and greetings.
—New Halloween magic, which appears on the façade of Carthay Circle on Buena Vista Street. Carthay Circle will be enchanted throughout the night as bats swarm, green energy pulses from within and spellbinding moments transform the iconic tower structure.
—Entry to Disney California Adventure Park before the party is included with an Oogie Boogie Bash ticket. The party begins at 6 p.m. PST and guests have the opportunity to play in Disney California Adventure for three hours before the party starts on Tuesday and Thursday nights (excluding Oct. 29 and Oct. 31) or four hours on Sunday nights, plus Oct. 29 and Oct. 31.
Tickets for the new Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party may be purchased online at Disneyland.com/HalloweenParty, as well as at the Disneyland Resort main gate and by phone at 714-781-4636. Guests may check the website for availability for the 20 nights: Tuesday, Sept. 17; Thursday, Sept. 19, Sunday, Sept. 22, Tuesday, Sept. 24; Thursday, Sept. 26; Sunday, Sept. 29, Tuesday, Oct. 1; Thursday, Oct. 3; Sunday, Oct. 6; Tuesday, Oct. 8; Thursday, Oct. 10; Sunday, Oct. 13; Tuesday, Oct. 15; Thursday, Oct. 17; Sunday, Oct. 20; Tuesday, Oct. 22; Thursday, Oct. 24; Sunday, Oct. 27; Tuesday, Oct. 29; and Thursday, Oct. 31, Halloween night. Online and mobile purchases are not available the day of the event. Parking is not included in the ticket price, and parking fees will apply.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Disneyland Resort press release.
For more information on California
For more Entertainment News
Tips for Planning Your Child’s First Trip to Walt Disney World
Killer Klowns from Outer Space Lands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights
Disney Offers the Ultimate Christmas Package, Fun New Year’s Eve Celebrations
LISTEN: Costa Rica Deaths, Agent vs. Advisor Battle and More on TravelPulse Podcast
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS