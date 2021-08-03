Disneyland Reveals New Annual Pass Program 'Magic Key'
Entertainment Janeen Christoff August 03, 2021
An annual pass option is once again available at Disneyland Resort.
To the delight of many previous annual passholders, the new reservation-based program gives guests unfettered access to the parks—to a point.
The new Magic Key program is available at four price points, similar to previous annual passes, and they include similar perks as well but also now require reservations. The four different offerings include the $1,399 Dream Key, the $949 Believe Key, the $649 Enchant Key and the $399 Imagine Key.
Just like the old passes, the higher-priced ones give more access on more days. There are blackout dates, and reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed.
The Dream Key is the least restrictive, offering reservations for every day of the year as well as free parking, the ability to hold up to six reservations at a time and 20 percent off select merchandise and 15 percent off select dining.
The Believe Key is good for 317 days per year and gives guests 50 percent off parking as well as the ability to hold up to six reservations at a time, 10 percent off select merchandise and 10 percent off of select dining.
The Enchant Key is good for 216 select days per year, gives guests the ability to hold up to four park reservations at a time and provides 10 percent off select merchandise and dining. There is no parking benefit for this pass.
The Imagine Key, for Southern California residents only, is good for 147 days per year and allows keyholders to hold up to two reservations at a time as well as 10 percent off select dining and merchandise.
Getting the "keys" to the kingdom might be similar to the previous annual passholder program, but there are some additional benefits, including fun new swag available to those who sign up early, access to the Magic Key Portal for news and benefits overview, access to the Magic Key terrace in Disney's California Adventure and the Magic Keyholder month.
Passes go on sale on August 25, 2021, at 10 a.m.
Sponsored Content
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Master the Guadeloupe Islands and Give Your Clients What They Crave
-
For more information on California
For more Entertainment News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS