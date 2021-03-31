Disneyland's Blue Bayou To Serve Alcoholic Beverages
Entertainment Janeen Christoff March 31, 2021
Disneyland is making some changes to its popular dining venue, the Blue Bayou, which is located inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.
The restaurant will become the second establishment to offer adult beverages to the general public within Disneyland when the theme park reopens on April 30, 2021.
The new additions will complement the existing menu and include a specialty hurricane cocktail—a New Orleans favorite—as well as wine, beer and a special celebration sparkling wine package.
These can be paired with menu items such as the popular surf and turf. The Disney Parks Blog also noted that seasonal takes on its non-alcoholic Mint Julep will also be added to the menu.
Blue Bayou will reopen after Disneyland’s initial reopening and that date will be announced soon.
