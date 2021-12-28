Disney's Typhoon Lagoon To Reopen in January
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz December 28, 2021
Disney announced that its Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Orlando, Florida will reopen on January 2, 2022 with special anniversary menu items as part of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary.
Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will bring back beloved attractions like the Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, in which children and adults alike can hone their surfing skills, Miss Adventure Falls, a rafting adventure for the whole family to enjoy together and Humunga Kowabunga, three water-filled body slides that offer fast falls down Mount Mayday.
Guests to the park will also be able to once again reserve private surfing lessons for up to 25 individuals beginning January 7, though bookings are now available.
The park is also celebrating Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary by offering a few special menu items. Guests can enjoy eating Walt’s Chili Nachos at the Snack Shack or a sparkly EARidescent Ice Cream Cone at Happy Landings and purchase a commemorative Walt Disney World Popcorn Bucket at Main Change.
All dining locations will also offer the 50th Anniversary Refillable Mug, with artwork inspired by the water park.
Walt Disney World’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closing on January 2, 2022, for refurbishment.
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Master Aruba and Get Rewarded by Becoming an Aruba Certified Expert
For more Entertainment News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS