Downton Disney Expands Onto Buena Vista Street

Entertainment Janeen Christoff October 23, 2020

Elias & Co, Buena Vista Street
PHOTO: Elias & Co, Buena Vista Street (photo courtesy Disneyland Resort)

Visitors to Downtown Disney will have even more shopping and dining options to choose from.

While the park remains closed, the Disneyland Resort is expanding its Downtown Disney District to include Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure.

Starting in November, guests will have access to shopping at Elias & Co where they can pick up holiday merchandise and Disney-themed decor. They can pick up photo frames, albums and other essentials at Kingswell Camera Shop. Trolley Treats will be offering classic candies, old-fashioned confections and a variety of freshly made treats.

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe, Carthay Circle Lounge and Smokejumpers Grill will all be open for dining.

All the shops and restaurants in Downtown Disney are currently open, and Disney recently opened Stage 17, which is offering an array of seasonal merchandise.

Capacity within the area is limited so visitors should plan ahead for a possible wait to enter Downtown Disney District. Guests with dining reservations can skip the line and enter at the time of the reservation if they speak to a cast member.

