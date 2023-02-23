Last updated: 09:39 AM ET, Thu February 23 2023

Eugene Levy is 'The Reluctant Traveler' in New Apple TV Series

Entertainment Donald Wood February 23, 2023

Eugene Levy is The Reluctant Traveler.
Eugene Levy is The Reluctant Traveler. (photo via Apple TV+)

Plenty of celebrities have hosted their own travel television shows, but few have the unique perspective of Eugene Levy, a man who does not like to travel.

Dubbed The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, the eight-episode Apple TV+ series debuts on February 24 and takes Levy to some of the most beautiful places on Earth, whether he likes it or not.

ADVERTISING

In an interview with The Associated Press, the famed actor explained how he actually was hired for the job by executive producer David Brindley and Apple executive Alison Kirkham after trying to tell them he was the wrong man for the job.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Southwest Airlines, Austin–Bergstrom International Airport, Austin, Texas, Spirit Airlines, airplanes, runway, airport

Southwest Airlines Increases Wi-Fi Costs

Couple talking to receptionist at hotel lobby

Hotel Industry’s Top Strengths, Challenges Right Now

Businesswoman, Black woman, female, representation, corporate, executives, professionals

Leisure Industry Continues to Struggle With Huge Gender Imbalance

Travel booking, travel technology, digital map

TBO Empowers Travel Advisors to Control Commission

“Not only do I not love traveling, I’ve got a very low sense of curiosity,” Levy said. “I do not have an adventurous spirit. And I’m actually thinking, well, aren’t those things you need to host a travel show?”

The show takes Levy around the world, including visits to Finland, Utah, Costa Rica, Italy, Japan, the Maldives, Portugal and South Africa, where he partakes in activities that routinely make him uncomfortable.

“I’m hoping this appeals to seasoned travelers that might watch this and chuckle,” Levy continued. “But also, to people who, like me, don’t travel extensively, are not fond of traveling, don’t have that sense of adventure, so to speak, that they will see me as a kindred spirit.”

Levy and his team revealed they would select two locations at a time and visit them before taking off for a few months and reuniting for another set of destinations. When asked about his favorite part of the filming, the actor turned his attention to the locals he met along the way.

“The memorable thing for me, by and large, are the people that I’m running into,” Levy said. “I’m hoping that this is one of those shows with a nice kind of different personality.”

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on United States

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
“Guardians of the Galaxy” – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure

Disney Warns Against Dangerous TikTok Trend Involving...

Universal Orlando Plans to Add Super Nintendo World to Epic Universe Park

TravelPulse Podcast: Changes in the Travel Industry

Disney Announces Details of San Fransokyo Area at Disneyland

Disney Reveals Star Wars, Throwback Disneyland After Dark Events

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS