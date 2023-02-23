Eugene Levy is 'The Reluctant Traveler' in New Apple TV Series
Plenty of celebrities have hosted their own travel television shows, but few have the unique perspective of Eugene Levy, a man who does not like to travel.
Dubbed The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, the eight-episode Apple TV+ series debuts on February 24 and takes Levy to some of the most beautiful places on Earth, whether he likes it or not.
In an interview with The Associated Press, the famed actor explained how he actually was hired for the job by executive producer David Brindley and Apple executive Alison Kirkham after trying to tell them he was the wrong man for the job.
“Not only do I not love traveling, I’ve got a very low sense of curiosity,” Levy said. “I do not have an adventurous spirit. And I’m actually thinking, well, aren’t those things you need to host a travel show?”
The show takes Levy around the world, including visits to Finland, Utah, Costa Rica, Italy, Japan, the Maldives, Portugal and South Africa, where he partakes in activities that routinely make him uncomfortable.
“I’m hoping this appeals to seasoned travelers that might watch this and chuckle,” Levy continued. “But also, to people who, like me, don’t travel extensively, are not fond of traveling, don’t have that sense of adventure, so to speak, that they will see me as a kindred spirit.”
Levy and his team revealed they would select two locations at a time and visit them before taking off for a few months and reuniting for another set of destinations. When asked about his favorite part of the filming, the actor turned his attention to the locals he met along the way.
“The memorable thing for me, by and large, are the people that I’m running into,” Levy said. “I’m hoping that this is one of those shows with a nice kind of different personality.”
