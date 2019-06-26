Experience New Things This Summer at Universal Orlando Resort
From the highly anticipated Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Islands of Adventure that had a 600-minute wait on its very first day to new dining to even a new hotel, Universal Orlando Resort has been buzzing with new arrivals this summer.
The new rollercoaster located in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Islands of Adventure lives up to all expectations as guests are taken on a thrilling ride with the friendly Hogwarts gamekeeper, Hagrid.
A true ‘story coaster’, you’ll get wrapped up in one of Hagrid’s Care for Magical Creatures classes and taken on an adventure through the Forbidden Forest and some of the abandoned grounds at Hogwarts. Just be ready for the unexpected as this coaster has more launches than any other roller coaster in the world and the first in the U.S. with a free-fall drop of almost 17 feet.
Universal’s CityWalk has erupted over the past years, transforming into a lively night spot that is popular even among those not even visiting the theme parks. A Portland favorite, Voodoo Doughnut, arrived on the strip last Spring and has had a line out the door ever since.
Now the newest restaurant, Big Fire Grill, has recently opened its doors, adding to the variety of tasty options at CityWalk for foodies.
Big Fire Grill takes open flame cooking to a whole new level. Guests can look into the kitchen as chefs cook with a keen eye over an open fire, simply raising and lowering the food to the perfect preparedness.
The restaurant “draws modern inspiration from the nostalgia of cooking over open flames during memorable family vacations, from camping to backyard barbecues to lakeside retreats”, says Universal Orlando Resort. I highly recommend the lamb chops and pork belly mac & cheese, and you can’t miss out on the table-side s’mores. Fun for the whole family, you’ll get a platter of all the s’mores essentials and a small burner of your own to roast marshmallows right at your table.
Looking for a place to stay while visiting Universal Orlando Resort? Look no further than the brand new Endless Summer Resort: Surfside Inn & Suites opening on Thursday, June 27. Considered one of Universal’s first Value Resorts, the new Surfside Inn & Suites will have 750 rooms, each going above and beyond what most would think you'd receive from a ‘value level’ price.
Guests will have the option between a 2-bed standard hotel room or a 2-bedroom suite that can sleep up to six. The suites are equipped with a kitchenette, table and a separate bath and vanity area. As more and more families take multigenerational vacations with extended family members, these rooms offer an ideal night’s stay while also providing enough privacy.
The entire hotel is themed as a surfer’s paradise – from the surfboard-shaped pool to the ‘sandy’ tile covering the lobby floor to themed dishes and drinks throughout the resort.
And although there will be an array of specialty food and beverage options from your choice of on-site eateries, Universal Orlando Resorts worked hard to make sure that the meals were not overpriced – trying to keep most meals under $12.
Rates are starting as low as $73 per night for a 7-night stay. But even with prices so low, families won’t miss out on any of the Universal Orlando Resort Benefits. Staying on the property allows guests exclusive benefits like “Early Park Admission, complimentary resort-wide transportation, charging privileges with their room key and more” says Universal Orlando Resorts.
The sister hotel, Endless Summer: Dockside Inn & Suites is scheduled to open March 2020. Located beside the Surfside Inn & Suite, the sister hotel will have 2,050 rooms similarly styled and two pools for guests to choose from.
Summer is all about capturing the fun in the sun. Universal Orlando Resort continues to innovate and create new and exciting things for guests to experience the ultimate summer vacation.
