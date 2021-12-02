Fan-Favorite Festivals Return to Disneyland Resort
Entertainment Janeen Christoff December 02, 2021
The festive season at Disneyland Resort will once again be followed by fan-favorite festivals this year. The Lunar New Year celebration and the Food & Wine Festival will return to Disney California Adventure Park this winter and spring.
The Lunar New Year festival commemorates traditions of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures and includes multicultural performances, special activities, culinary delights, beautiful décor and more. “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession” will return this year, and visitors will see dozens of spirited parade performers as they honor family, friendship and the potential for a fortune-filled new year.
This coming year will be the year of the Tiger so Tigger will join in the fun with Mulan and Mushu, Mickey and Minnie, the Three Little Pigs and more in festival attire.
During the Lunar New Year celebration, “Raya and the Last Dragon” will appear for the first time at the Disneyland Resort. Raya's native Kumandra has been recreated in the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.
The Lunar New Year festivities will begin January 21, 2022, and take place through February 13, 2022.
Following that celebration is the foodie favorite, Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, which will begin March 4 through April 26, 2022.
Visitors will be able to eat and drink their way through California with more than a dozen festival marketplaces that offer bites and beverages for every palate.
There will also be Complimentary culinary demonstrations with visiting, local, celebrity and Disney chefs on Saturdays and Sundays as well as special signature events that can be booked and purchased ahead of time, including the Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions, and the Wine, Beer and Mixology Education & Tasting Seminars.
Guests can also purchase a special Sip and Savor pass for each event.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Why Barbados Is an Ideal Destination for Any Type of Traveler
For more information on California
For more Entertainment News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS