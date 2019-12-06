First Look at The London Resort: The Newest Theme Park Coming to the UK in 2024
Entertainment Lauren Bowman December 06, 2019
It’s been a while since Europe opened a new theme park – the last one opening in 1992 with Disneyland Paris.
But The London Resort is looking to change that with their ambitious six-land park that will be sprawled out over a 535-acre site on the Swanscombe Peninsula in Kent.
TSA Sets New Record at Thanksgiving, Highlights Top 10 Busiest...Airlines & Airports
Protests in France Disrupting Travel IndustryImpacting Travel
New Research Examines the Value of the Human Experience in...Features & Advice
There’s a lot to get excited about over this new theme park. Current plans for the park have phase one opening in 2024, while phase two will open by 2029. Construction is set to begin in 2021.
“We are creating a first-class theme park," PY Gerbeau, Chief Executive of London Resort Company Holdings said in a statement. "A destination that maximizes all the new, immersive and interactive technologies and experiences in the world. But we won’t just be creating a world-class leisure destination, it will also be one of the most sustainable theme parks on the planet.”
“We have three guidelines we work to when it comes to developing attractions,” continued Gerbeau. “Number one is innovation. We’re not here to copy what’s been done before even if it has been successful. Number two is relevance. We need to consider that the customers of today will not be the customers of 2024. And the third is flexibility. We need to create a park that can evolve and adapt easily.”
The London Resort currently has partnerships with the BBC, EDF Energy, ITV Studios and Paramount Pictures.
Only a few details about the actual theme park have been released. But we know so far that in addition to trying to meet a Net Zero emissions goals, the theme park will be broken up into six different lands – The Studios, The Woods, The Kingdom, The Isles, The Jungle and The Starport. Guests will enter through a Grand Plaza filled with shops, restaurants, hotels, a Convention Center and even a water park.
The Studios will be a warehouse-style region filled with blockbuster hits. Expect to see car chases and live-action explosive demonstrations here.
The Woods will be filled with beloved fictional characters – think of an enchanted story land with your favorite bedtime characters.
The Kingdom takes the fantasyland to the next level. The land will be based around the time of King Arthur and his fabled roundtable with knights, dragons, castles, sword fights and the like.
The Isles will house all the mythical beasts. And it’s here that is thought the rides will really use 21st-century technology to take visitors on jaw-dropping adventures.
The Jungle plans to be an overgrown development where guests will find a forgotten civilization with strange artifacts and perfect for those who fancy themselves explorers.
Lastly, The Starport will be filled with more futuristic encounters – aliens, science fiction and space all based in the 23rd century.
For more information on London
For more Entertainment News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS