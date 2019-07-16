Free Dining, Discounted Rooms Among Walt Disney World's Top Fall Offers
Florida's Walt Disney World Resort is sweetening the pot for travelers considering a fall or holiday season vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth with a bundle of special offers featuring discounted stays and free perks.
Beyond the savings, there's a lot for Walt Disney World guests to look forward to in the coming months.
In addition to the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opening August 29, the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival returns August 29 to November 23, 2019, while the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays will run November 29 to December 30, 2019.
Among the standout special offers available right now is a free dining plan for non-discounted five-night/six-day Walt Disney Travel Company packages that include a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper Option. Book by September 29 for arrivals most nights September 1-18, November 17-27 and December 8-23, 2019 to take advantage of this offer.
Guests can also save as much as 20 percent on select Disney Resort hotel rooms when they book through September 29 for stays most nights September 1-28 and stays most Sunday through Thursday nights September 29-November 7.
You'll have through December 24 to book qualifying stays most nights November 10-December 24, 2019.
Florida residents have added incentive to book a Walt Disney World vacation this coming fall and holiday season as they can save up to 25 percent on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels most nights September 1 through December 24, 2019, when they book by December 24.
Contact your travel agent today, call the Disney Reservation Center at 407-939-1936 or visit DisneyWorld.Disney.Go.com to capitalize on these special offers.
