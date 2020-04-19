Have You Done the Quarantine Travel Challenge?
Entertainment Patrick Clarke April 19, 2020
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced travelers around the world to put their plans on hold, for now. In the meantime, travelers are flocking to social media to reminisce on past trips by recreating their favorite travel memories from home as part of the quarantine travel challenge.
TV host and travel expert Samantha Brown even got in on the fun, recreating her pose in Budapest, Hungary from home in her pink Hello Kitty onesie.
"Always remember dreaming of travel gives us the same happy feelings of travel. And the wine helps too," Brown wrote in the caption along with the hashtag #quarantinetravelchallenge.
Some Instagram users went from posing with wild animals and famous landmarks to arranging shots with pets, stuffed animals, costumed children and replica toys.
Others have hilariously recreated the airplane window seat experience with the help of their front-loading washing machines.
Some other users yearning for a getaway swapped inviting pools, beaches and rivers for bathtubs and showers.
For travelers dreaming of their next trip, the quarantine travel challenge is a fun and easy way to find inspiration and boost your mood while killing some newfound downtime in the process.
It's also yet another example of the pent-up demand for travel that bodes well for the industry's future despite our uncertain times.
