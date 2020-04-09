Last updated: 04:34 PM ET, Thu April 09 2020

Survey Shows Travelers Dreaming About Travel, Cautious About Planning

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff April 09, 2020

Armchair travel, dreaming of travel
PHOTO: Americans are dreaming about traveling again. (photo courtesy yacobchuk/Stock/Getty Images Plus)

As Americans remain under stay-at-home orders around the country, it can sometimes be hard to imagine a world where tourism returns to normal. However, surveys continue to show that Americans can’t wait to travel again and that pent-up demand is building.

Research from advertising company BVK not only provides insight into how Americans are feeling about taking vacations, but also the marketing that will and won’t be effective when selling them on traveling again.

Overall, Americans viewed the tourism industry response favorably. The BVK survey found that more than 8 in 10 respondents said that the U.S. travel industry had the ability to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and responded appropriately.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Hotel room in Embassy Suites by Hilton in Downtown Seattle at Pioneer Square

Almost 80 Percent of US Hotel Rooms Sit Empty Because of COVID-19

Hotel & Resort
Travel Trivia

gallery icon Do You Know Your Travel Trivia?

Travelers walking through a terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Survey Shows Pent-Up Demand for Travel Continues to Build...

Features & Advice
PHOTO: Cancun beach with boat (photo via Jonathan Ross / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Cancun’s 50-Year Evolution

Destination & Tourism

Americans are also planning to travel again. This survey revealed that eight in 10 U.S. travelers are currently planning, thinking or dreaming about travel. A majority also said that they feel travel will be safe after the restrictions are lifted.

Nearly 46 percent said they would return to their typical travel behaviors after a few weeks. Just over 34 percent said that it would take between a few months to more than a year to return to normal.

Interestingly, younger people were more likely to view travel as unsafe after the restrictions are lifted but were still likely to return to their normal travel behavior quicker than other age groups.

More than 37 percent said that they would pursue out-of-state travel and almost 35 percent said that they would travel in-state only.

One of the things that will change after the coronavirus outbreak is what travelers will want to do when travel restrictions are lifted. The BVK research found that “social distancing” activities will be most popular, including road trips, beach vacations, outdoor adventures, and remote/rural destinations. At least to start, big cities, festivals, cruises and group tours will be a harder sell.

For now, too, selling is not something that Americans are looking for.

About half of U.S. travelers (52 percent) said that they only want to see travel advertising that is addressing their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and 48 percent said that they feel it is insensitive for travel companies and destinations to advertise right now.

That doesn’t mean that Americans aren’t dreaming of travel.

Four in 10 (42 percent) said that even now, they like to see advertising for vacation destinations, meaning those thinking about marketing to travelers should be plan campaigns that are sensitive to the way Americans are feeling.

Americans who are either currently planning a future trip, thinking about future travel or dreaming about travel all are more likely to said that, even now, they like to see advertising for vacation destinations compared to those who have put all thinking of travel on hold.

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Rosewood Bermuda Palm Court Pool

Celebrate Easter at Home With Traditions From Around the World

See Ruined European Castles Digitally Rebuilt Before Your Very Eyes

Survey Shows Pent-Up Demand for Travel Continues to Build Among Americans

gallery icon 17 Ways You Can Support the Travel Industry When Coronavirus Ends

gallery icon 25 Magical Travel Moments We Can't Wait to Experience Again

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS