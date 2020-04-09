Survey Shows Travelers Dreaming About Travel, Cautious About Planning
April 09, 2020
As Americans remain under stay-at-home orders around the country, it can sometimes be hard to imagine a world where tourism returns to normal. However, surveys continue to show that Americans can’t wait to travel again and that pent-up demand is building.
Research from advertising company BVK not only provides insight into how Americans are feeling about taking vacations, but also the marketing that will and won’t be effective when selling them on traveling again.
Overall, Americans viewed the tourism industry response favorably. The BVK survey found that more than 8 in 10 respondents said that the U.S. travel industry had the ability to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and responded appropriately.
Americans are also planning to travel again. This survey revealed that eight in 10 U.S. travelers are currently planning, thinking or dreaming about travel. A majority also said that they feel travel will be safe after the restrictions are lifted.
Nearly 46 percent said they would return to their typical travel behaviors after a few weeks. Just over 34 percent said that it would take between a few months to more than a year to return to normal.
Interestingly, younger people were more likely to view travel as unsafe after the restrictions are lifted but were still likely to return to their normal travel behavior quicker than other age groups.
More than 37 percent said that they would pursue out-of-state travel and almost 35 percent said that they would travel in-state only.
One of the things that will change after the coronavirus outbreak is what travelers will want to do when travel restrictions are lifted. The BVK research found that “social distancing” activities will be most popular, including road trips, beach vacations, outdoor adventures, and remote/rural destinations. At least to start, big cities, festivals, cruises and group tours will be a harder sell.
For now, too, selling is not something that Americans are looking for.
About half of U.S. travelers (52 percent) said that they only want to see travel advertising that is addressing their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and 48 percent said that they feel it is insensitive for travel companies and destinations to advertise right now.
That doesn’t mean that Americans aren’t dreaming of travel.
Four in 10 (42 percent) said that even now, they like to see advertising for vacation destinations, meaning those thinking about marketing to travelers should be plan campaigns that are sensitive to the way Americans are feeling.
Americans who are either currently planning a future trip, thinking about future travel or dreaming about travel all are more likely to said that, even now, they like to see advertising for vacation destinations compared to those who have put all thinking of travel on hold.
