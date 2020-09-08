Holiday Season Starts November 6 at Disney World
Janeen Christoff September 08, 2020
The holiday season is coming and Walt Disney World is ready to welcome guests with a series of festive events. The fun begins November 6, 2020, through December 30.
Guests will be able to experience festive flotillas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, holiday promenades at EPCOT and merry motorcades at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
The Magic Kingdom’s character cavalcades will have a special holiday twist with popular Christmas friends such as elves and reindeer appearing on festive floats.
The Toy Soldiers will play with the Main Street Philharmonic, marching through Magic Kingdom and, this year, Cinderella’s Castle will have special holiday projections.
There will be a lot of holiday treats, as well. Minnie Mouse will be hosting a yuletide gathering for all her friends at Hollywood & Vine, and Jock Lindsey will again turn his hangar bar into Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar with a special limited time menu and festive decorations.
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Candlelight Processional at EPCOT will be on hiatus this year, due to the large crowds these events draw. However, guests visiting areas within Town Center, West Side and The Landing will encounter a magical snowfall.
Physical distancing guidelines will also prevent hotels from presenting popular gingerbread displays but properties will still be decked out with festive decor and Christmas trees.
Starting a bit later, holiday foodie favorites will return to EPCOT. The International Festival of the Holidays will begin on November 27, 2020, with tasty treats such as slow-roasted turkey with stuffing and cheese fondue in a bread bowl.
