How Omicron Is Impacting Caribbean Travel to Start 2022
January 12, 2022
Welcome to episode 18 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.
In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest news surrounding the islands, including the various ways Omicron is impacting the Caribbean.
Later, the two interview Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke of Travel Advisors Selling The Caribbean. Fontenelle-Clarke provides insight into how travel advisors who sell the Caribbean are dealing with Omicron. She also shares advice for anyone planning to visit the Caribbean in 2022.
