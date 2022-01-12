Last updated: 01:29 PM ET, Wed January 12 2022

How Omicron Is Impacting Caribbean Travel to Start 2022

January 12, 2022

Complete Caribbean Podcast
Complete Caribbean is hosted by travel experts Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon (aka JetSetSarah)

Welcome to episode 18 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.

In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest news surrounding the islands, including the various ways Omicron is impacting the Caribbean.

Later, the two interview Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke of Travel Advisors Selling The Caribbean. Fontenelle-Clarke provides insight into how travel advisors who sell the Caribbean are dealing with Omicron. She also shares advice for anyone planning to visit the Caribbean in 2022.

Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify! New episodes will appear twice each month.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

