Las Vegas to Debut Escape Room Based on Horror Movie IT
Entertainment Donald Wood April 13, 2022
Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Egan Escape Productions have announced a partnership launching in Las Vegas this fall that will bring fans the newest escape room experience inspired by one of the most horrifying film franchises of all time, IT.
Dubbed Escape IT, the more than 30,000-square-foot facility will offer fans two multi-room escape adventures that bring the highest-grossing horror film of all time to life.
The Las Vegas attraction will include more than 20 interactive rooms, state-of-the-art special effects, lighting, animatronics and live actors to create a fully immersive and terrifying experience.
Visitors will need to put their skills and critical thinking to the test as they navigate some of the films’ most iconic locations, including the infamous Neibolt House, the Losers’ Clubhouse, the Derry Canal Days Festival and the sewers below Derry.
Pennywise will also be on hand to add an element of fear to the logic puzzles.
“IT is one of our most iconic horror film franchises and we cannot wait for fans to be able to come face-to-face with the infamous Pennywise and the town of Derry in a way they’ve never experienced before,” Warner Bros. Senior Vice President Peter van Roden said. “We’re thrilled to work with Egan Escape Productions as they are experts in the space bringing complexity and attention to every detail to help bring our immersive horror experiences to the next level.”
Escape IT will be located less than five minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and include a full-scale IT-themed retail store complete with photo ops, exclusive merchandise and carnival-style midway games.
Private VIP Experience tickets, as well as packages for birthdays, bachelor/bachelorette parties, team building and more will be available when ticket sales begin.
