New Details Revealed for Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel

Entertainment Janeen Christoff July 30, 2021

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. (photo courtesy of Disney Parks)

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a new immersive hotel opening spring 2022 at Walt Disney World and Disney Imagineers are spilling the beans on some of what guests can expect to experience during their stays.

Imagineers, who have been working on the project for approximately six years, discussed what the starship experience will be like, including that the journey starts by boarding a launch pod to a galaxy far far away, where guests connect to the Halcyon Starcruiser where their Star Wars adventure begins.

The experience is two days and two nights of full Star Wars immersion that includes character meet and greets onboard, lightsaber training, bridge training and more as a broader galactic journey unfolds.

Meals are included onboard and team members have gone above and beyond to create food and beverage concoctions that feel like they are from another galaxy while appealing to the tastebuds of those from this galaxy--with delicious items presented in unexpected ways.

Stories from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge come to life in thrilling new ways onboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, creating and deepening the overall experience of both the theme park and the hotel stay. Visitors will also find themselves in the middle of the action while onboard the Halcyon.

Check out behind the scenes from Disney Imagineers on the new hotel experience in the video below.

Janeen Christoff
