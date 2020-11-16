Disney Shares First Look of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Rooms
Entertainment Lauren Bowman November 16, 2020
Star Wars fans rejoice as more photos of the hotel rooms at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser have been released. Prepare yourselves for the ultimate two-day, two-night cruise aboard a starcruiser – much like an actual cruise, only you’ll be exploring places like Black Spire Outpost on Batuu and other outlandish destinations.
Disney is taking its magic to a whole new level with immersive experiences for every guest.
After being transported through hyperspace via a Launch Pod, guests will board the Halcyon for the duration of their stay. Guests will have the opportunity to meet characters while on board and interact with crew members and others as they build upon their own interactive story.
Starcruisers will get to enjoy onboard dining and feel like they’re really on a spacecraft with these incredible guestrooms. Kids will get their very own space with bunk beds built right into the side of the room. And a window will allow for looking out at the galaxy as they travel to the next destination.
Make sure to practice your lightsaber abilities while onboard before stepping off to explore Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. And you can have the chance to see how they control the ship systems at the starcruiser’s Bridge.
Reservations will hopefully begin later this year as the hotel is still expected to open in 2021.
