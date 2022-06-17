New Disney Travel Package Takes Guest To All 12 Theme Parks Around the World
Entertainment Patrick Clarke June 17, 2022
Disney fans who've been dreaming of experiencing every Disney theme park around the world in addition to some of the most iconic landmarks on Earth can do just that as part of a new once-in-a-lifetime experience being offered by Adventures by Disney.
The "Disney Parks Around the World - A Private Jet Adventure" will take guests to a dozen Disney theme parks across six different countries over the course of 24 days.
The new tour, which is limited to just 75 guests, starts at Disneyland in California and finishes up at Walt Disney World in Orlando and also features visits to three world wonders along the way, including the Taj Mahal in India, Egypt's Pyramids of Giza and the Eiffel Tower in France. Other trip highlights will include a Tokyo DisneySea Tour with Walt Disney Imagineers, a Walt Disney Studios Tour and a Lucasfilm Campus Tour featuring a stay at the Summit Skywalker Ranch.
The epic world tour starts at a hefty $109,995 per person but that figure includes the private jet (a VIP-configured Boeing 757 operated by Icelandair), accommodations at nine different hotels and resorts, 68 meals and admission to each of the theme parks.
Booking opens to the general public on June 28. However, previous Adventures by Disney guests who have traveled on three or more adventures can secure their spot as early as Monday, June 20. Booking opens for all previous Adventures by Disney guests on Wednesday, June 22 and Golden Oak members on Friday, June 24.
