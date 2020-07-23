New 'Traveling With Denella Ri'chard @Home Edition' Series Launches on CJC Network
Entertainment July 23, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The award-winning travel industry expert will share her experiences from around the world as well as how popular destinations are dealing with COVID-19.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer
New “Traveling with Denella Ri’chard @Home Edition” series launches on the CJC Network with travel industry expert and host Denella Ri’chard. This lifestyle and culture series takes an authentic and adventurous exploration of the remarkable experiences in popular and off-the-beaten-path travel destinations.
Take a Virtual FAM Trip With Velas ResortsHotel & Resort
Armchair Travel: Tales From LondonJaneen Christoff
You Could Earn $1,000 by Virtually Visiting Worldwide...Features & Advice
Virtual Reality Could Be Big Asset to Travel CompaniesFeatures & Advice
In this newest series premiering on the CJC Network this Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 8:30 pm EST/5:30 pm PST, Denella is on a mission to promote tourism, inspire people to travel, experience different cultures, and bring us all one step closer to discovering the beauty of our shared humanity. The premiere show takes us on a journey through Africa, featuring South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania with two expert travel guides who share their experiences, discuss things to do, and also share updates on how these destinations are dealing with COVID-19.
"The goal of the show is simply to keep the audience dreaming about the joys of travel, as we work our way through this COVID-19 period. Those working in the tourism and hospitality industries will need each of us to support them by getting out, traveling, and patronizing local tourist businesses, as measures and protocols are put in place to safely do so. 'Traveling with Denella Ri’chard @Home Edition' is a vehicle to help keep the spotlight on travel and remind us about parts of the world that are still out there for us to explore," said Denella.
Each show in the series explores some of the world’s most beautiful, exotic and memorable resorts and destinations. The series is executive produced by filmmaker Carl Jackson. CJC Network can be watched via television provider SelectTV, TikiLIVE channel 54, and DistroTV downloadable also on Smart TVs and devices. CJC is also an OVER THE AIR network in Los Angeles.
SOURCE: CJC Network press release.
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS