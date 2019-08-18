New York Makes Investment in State’s Largest Water Park
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli August 18, 2019
New York State, through its economic development arm, is making a half-million-dollar investment in its biggest water park.
The Empire State Development Corp. announced this past Wednesday it will give $500,000 to Water Safari Resort in Old Forge for expansion to its Enchanted Forest Water Safari. The park will add three new water slides and replace two older slides.
“Tourism stimulates economic growth and job creation, and the expansion of Enchanted Forest Water Safari will help boost tourism at attractions throughout the Mohawk Valley,” Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Howard Zemsky said in a statement.
Enchanted Forest Water Safari Vice President and Director of Marketing Katie Wojdyla said, “We are thrilled to have the support of New York’s Empire State Development for this exciting new expansion project. It’s a win-win for everyone, most of all for our guests and for the region. Killermanjaro and Serengeti Surf Hill have provided millions of rides and memories to guests since 1988, and we look forward to continuing that tradition with our new rides.”
Construction will begin when the park closes for the season in September and is expected to be finished by June of 2020 for the start of the next season.
The three new state-of-the-art water slides will include a four-lane, 300-foot mat slide with loops to replace the current mat slide; Serengeti Surf Hill, a 200-foot speed slide, with a drop launch pad to replace the current Killermanjaro, and a brand new 295-foot speed slide with loops and a drop launch pad.
The expansion project includes demolition of the current slides, re-engineering and construction of the new slides, as well as the re-engineering of the water pumps and filtration equipment.
“We are thrilled to have such a world-renowned tourist destination right in our back yard and are equally thrilled by their success,” Bernard Peplinski, Sr., Chairman of the Herkimer County Legislature said. “I would like to thank Governor (Andrew) Cuomo and Empire State Development for supporting the attractions that truly make Herkimer County unique and great.”
