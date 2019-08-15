Last updated: 09:12 AM ET, Thu August 15 2019

NYC Broadway Week Tix Now on Sale

Entertainment Marsha Mowers August 15, 2019

The Book of Mormon on Broadway
PHOTO: The Book of Mormon on Broadway. (photo courtesy of Joan Marcus/NYC & Company)

NYC Broadway Week tickets are now on sale. The popular biannual program, now in its ninth year, will run September 3–16, 2019, offering theater lovers and newcomers 2-for-1 tickets to 24 Broadway shows.

Twelve shows are new to the program for fall 2019. Mastercard is NYC & Company’s global sponsor, supporting the program for the first time. Tickets for NYC Broadway Week can be purchased now at nycgo.com/broadwayweek. (subject to availability).

The 24shows participating in NYC Broadway Week fall 2019 are:

- Ain't Too Proud – The Life & Times of the Temptations**
- Aladdin
- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
- Beetlejuice**
- Betrayal**
- The Book of Mormon
- Chicago The Musical
- Come From Away
- Dear Evan Hansen
- Derren Brown: Secret**
- Frozen
- The Great Society**
- Harry Potter & the Cursed Child**
- The Height of the Storm**
- The Lion King
- Mean Girls
- Oklahoma!**
- The Phantom of the Opera
- Sea Wall / A Life**
- Slave Play**
- The Sound Inside**
- Tootsie**
- Waitress
- Wicked

**New participants in NYC Broadway Week.

This year, booking a Broadway show will be easier to navigate, thanks to the enhanced user experience on NYCGo.com. Visitors can now build a wish list by favoriting shows and can also filter by “2019 Tony Award®Winners,” “Kid-Friendly,” “Musical,” “Play,” and “Magic.” Consumers who need assistance narrowing down options will benefit from original content on the website, including a fall theater guide.

Since its launch in January 2011, NYC Broadway week has sold more than 1,464,000 tickets, generating nearly for Broadway. For more information and tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

