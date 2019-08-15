NYC Broadway Week Tix Now on Sale
Entertainment Marsha Mowers August 15, 2019
NYC Broadway Week tickets are now on sale. The popular biannual program, now in its ninth year, will run September 3–16, 2019, offering theater lovers and newcomers 2-for-1 tickets to 24 Broadway shows.
Twelve shows are new to the program for fall 2019. Mastercard is NYC & Company’s global sponsor, supporting the program for the first time. Tickets for NYC Broadway Week can be purchased now at nycgo.com/broadwayweek. (subject to availability).
The 24shows participating in NYC Broadway Week fall 2019 are:
- Ain't Too Proud – The Life & Times of the Temptations**
- Aladdin
- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
- Beetlejuice**
- Betrayal**
- The Book of Mormon
- Chicago The Musical
- Come From Away
- Dear Evan Hansen
- Derren Brown: Secret**
- Frozen
- The Great Society**
- Harry Potter & the Cursed Child**
- The Height of the Storm**
- The Lion King
- Mean Girls
- Oklahoma!**
- The Phantom of the Opera
- Sea Wall / A Life**
- Slave Play**
- The Sound Inside**
- Tootsie**
- Waitress
- Wicked
**New participants in NYC Broadway Week.
This year, booking a Broadway show will be easier to navigate, thanks to the enhanced user experience on NYCGo.com. Visitors can now build a wish list by favoriting shows and can also filter by “2019 Tony Award®Winners,” “Kid-Friendly,” “Musical,” “Play,” and “Magic.” Consumers who need assistance narrowing down options will benefit from original content on the website, including a fall theater guide.
Since its launch in January 2011, NYC Broadway week has sold more than 1,464,000 tickets, generating nearly for Broadway. For more information and tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadwayweek.
