Popular Star Wars Land a Haven for Thieves
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli June 30, 2019
Visitors to Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars Land are taking a lot more than just pictures.
The Orange County Register is reporting that fans are grabbing everything that’s “not nailed down” and then turning around and selling the items to fellow Star Wars fanatics on eBay.
The items range from taking an inordinate amount of freebies such as maps to the park (showing up on eBay for $6) to stealing glassware at Oga’s Cantina (definitely not a free item).
According to the Register, a simple search for “Galaxy’s Edge” on eBay shows many items that the paper dryly noted probably should not have left the Black Spire Outpost village on the Star Wars planet of Batuu, the setting for the new 14-acre land.
Even drink coasters from the Cantina are showing up online for $10. Each. The coasters are popular because they are emblazoned with phrases written in the Star Wars dialect of Aurebesh.
The Cantina scene is one of the most famous in the legendary Star Wars franchise, which will see its ninth film of the series hit theaters in Decembers.
Even the color-coded flight crew cards handed out to visitors who assume pilot, gunner and engineer positions on the Millennium Falcon are going fast. In fact, as the newspaper noted, they are selling for as much as $20 online.
To combat the thefts, Oga’s has begun stationing an employee at the exit to make sure glassware and utensils aren’t walking out the door.
