Resorts World Las Vegas Announces Headliner Musical Acts
May 12, 2021
So, what if we told you that you can see four of the world’s biggest musical superstars, in one place, performing separately on multiple nights, over the course of about 14 weeks or so?
Intrigued?
You should be, because the new Resorts World Las Vegas today announced its exclusive, founding headliner acts that will perform starting in November – Celine Dion, in her triumphant return to Las Vegas; Carrie Underwood; Luke Bryan; and Katy Perry.
All will appear at the 5,000-seat The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, the first new hotel built on the Vegas Strip in a decade.
“Resorts World Las Vegas is redefining the Las Vegas hospitality experience through our world-class entertainment, food and beverage and service,” Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas, said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud to welcome this incredible roster of superstar entertainment partners to their new home at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas and look forward to the exciting performances to come.”
Tickets for all 30 shows will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. PST at AXS.com.
Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets from Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. PST to Sunday, May 23 at 10 p.m. PST through the Citi Entertainment program.
The hotel-casino is scheduled to open on June 24.
Dion will perform first with an Opening Night Benefit for COVID-19 Relief on Nov. 5, 2021.
“We’re so happy that Celine has decided to return to Las Vegas in this beautiful new theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas,” said John Meglen, President and Co-CEO of Concerts West, which will program and operate all 30 shows with AEG Presents. “And even more that she will be joined in the rotation by some of the greatest performing talent today: Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry. This is a legendary lineup.”
Dion’s run will continue with nine more shows on Nov. 6, 9-10, 12-13, 16-17 and 19-20, 2021.
After a Thanksgiving break, Underwood starts a six-show run Dec. 1, 3-4, 8 and 10-11, 2021.
Following Christmas, the inimitable Katy Perry takes over for eight shows, including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day: Dec. 29 and 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 7-8, 12 and 14-15, 2022.
Finally, Bryan appears for six shows Feb. 11-12, 16, 18-19 and 20, 2022.
The four artists join Resorts World Las Vegas’s previously announced nightlife headliners Zedd and Tiësto, creating a powerhouse lineup.
All six stars recently appeared in the resort’s visually stunning commercial in anticipation of the Resorts World Las Vegas opening on June 24. The commercial premiered during the Academy Awards on April 25.
