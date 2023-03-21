SeaWorld Abu Dhabi Announces Opening Date
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi announced its official grand opening would take place on May 23.
The next-generation marine life theme park was designed to deliver family-friendly experiences through eight themed realms, featuring animal encounters, rides, entertainment and dining and shopping experiences.
SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment teamed with Miral to design and construct a property on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island that spans five indoor levels, measuring approximately 183,000 square meters.
“We're very excited to share that the highly anticipated SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will open its doors very soon,” SeaWorld Chairman Scott Ross said. “We cannot be prouder and more honored to open our first SeaWorld outside of the United States with such dynamic and innovative partners as Miral and the UAE.”
“By leveraging a fundamental SeaWorld design principle of putting animal well-being and care at the core of the design, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is set to redefine the standards of excellence for marine life theme parks across the world,” Ross continued.
The Endless Ocean realm is set to be home to the world's largest and most expansive multi-species aquarium, which will house more than 68,000 marine animals, including sharks, schools of fish, manta rays and sea turtles.
In total, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will be home to over 100,000 marine animals, including 150 species of birds, fish, mammals and reptiles. The animal habitats were designed according to standards set by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and American Humane.
The park is also home to Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region's first-of-its-kind dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center, which opened in February.
