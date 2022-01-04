SeaWorld Orlando Announced Opening Date for Ice Breaker Roller Coaster
Officials from SeaWorld Orlando announced the new Ice Breaker roller coaster would make its debut on February 18.
According to ABC News Tampa Bay, Ice Breaker will become the theme park’s first launch coaster and boast four backward and forward launches, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida, a 93-foot-tall spike with a 100-degree angle.
Riders must be at least 48 inches tall to be permitted to board the roller coaster, as the 2,750-foot-long attraction reaches top speeds of 52 miles per hour over the course of the 80- to 90-second ride.
“It’s more of a step-up for kids because it’s a 48-inch height restriction, so kids who may have outgrown a Grover’s Box Car roller coaster but are not quite ready for Manta or Mako, it’s a great next step for them,” SeaWorld senior director of Theme Park Development Jeff Hornick said.
To celebrate the new roller coaster, SeaWorld announced a new partnership with the Alaska SeaLife Center, a dedicated research, rescue, rehabilitation and education facility.
Ice Breaker is one of several new attractions SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment plans to open across its theme parks. The roller coaster was originally scheduled to open in 2020, but pandemic-related issues forced the company to alter plans.
Last summer, SeaWorld San Diego announced it would open the tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in California—dubbed Emperor—in March 2022.
