California’s Tallest, Fastest, Longest Dive Coaster to Open in 2022
Entertainment SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Donald Wood August 27, 2021
SeaWorld San Diego announced the theme park would open the tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in California—dubbed Emperor—in March 2022.
The dive coaster was named after the world’s largest penguin and was designed to mimic the Antarctic animal’s underwater diving ability. The ride reaches a maximum height of 153 feet and top speeds of more than 60 miles per hour.
Emperor at SeaWorld San Diego will open March 2022! Who else is looking forward to this awesome new "Dive Coaster?" pic.twitter.com/7mxzyBCH6n— themeparkreview (@ThemeParkReview) August 25, 2021
Riders will also experience a 143-foot facedown vertical drop, inversions, barrel roll, Immelmann loop, hammerhead turn and flat spin as they race along the nearly 2,500 feet of track.
The ride cars will be floorless, leaving the feet of the 18 riders in three, six-person rows dangling throughout the adventure. The seating configuration is the first of its kind in North America.
“Our fans are eager to ride Emperor and we're grateful for their enthusiasm and excitement to jump on this adrenaline-pumping dive coaster,” SeaWorld San Diego President John Dunlap said. “Due to the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, the opening was delayed, we know this has been disappointing and we'd like to thank our guests for their patience for this long-awaited ride to open.”
“Opening just in time for Spring Break, this free-falling, feet-dangling ride is going to provide even more thrills that our guests and coaster fanatics have been craving,” Dunlap continued.
In support of the Emperor dive coaster debut, SeaWorld San Diego is the only place in North America where travelers can see the Emperor penguins. Guests can watch the antics of various penguin species, including Emperor and King penguins, plus smaller Adelie, Gentoo, Chinstrap and Macaroni penguins at the Penguin Encounter indoor exhibit.
