Second Peppa Pig Theme Park in US Coming in 2024
Entertainment Donald Wood March 09, 2023
The second Peppa Pig Theme Park in North America is scheduled to open in Texas in 2024.
According to Merlin Entertainments, the standalone theme park will be located in North Richland Hills, Texas, near the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The property will boast multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows themed after the Peppa Pig franchise.
As part of a deal between Merlin and Hasbro, families with preschool-aged family members can meet Peppa and her friends as they snort, giggle, play and build their first amusement park memories together.
“The success of the Peppa Pig Theme Park has been phenomenal, and we are excited to embark on the journey again with our friends at Merlin to bring another park to the city of North Richland Hills,” Hasbro Vice President Matt Proulx said.
“Adding another Peppa Pig Theme Park for fans to experience continues our Blueprint 2.0 strategy of offering more meaningful ways for families to engage with our brands,” Proulx continued. “We cannot wait for more guests to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends.”
The first Peppa Pig Theme Park opened at the LEGOLAND Florida Resort in 2022. Merlin Entertainments—which operates LEGOLAND—has a licensing agreement with Hasbro to build and operate Peppa Pig attractions.
In February, officials representing LEGOLAND Resorts announced that all the company’s theme parks would become Certified Autism Centers (CAC) by spring 2023.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS