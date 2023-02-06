All LEGOLAND Resorts to Be Certified Autism Centers in 2023
Entertainment Donald Wood February 06, 2023
LEGOLAND Resorts announced that all its theme parks would become Certified Autism Centers (CAC) by spring 2023.
The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) granted LEGOLAND Florida and LEGOLAND California autism certification in 2022, with LEGOLAND New York officially becoming a CAC when it reopens for the 2023 season on March 31.
The three onsite hotels and Peppa Pig Theme Park at LEGOLAND Florida were also approved to be CAC. All properties worked with IBCCES to train and certify staff in sensory, environmental, and emotional awareness.
“IBCCES is honored to work with all LEGOLAND Parks in North America to make sure autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families can make treasured memories and enjoy all the amazing experiences LEGOLAND has to offer,” IBCCES Board Chairman Myron Pincomb said.
As CACs, families can expect trained front-line team members, pre-planning resources, sensory guides at every ride, low-sensory areas, quiet rooms, Assisted Access Passes and ear plugs to assist with sound and overstimulation.
In addition, LEGOLAND California officials announced its newest attraction, LEGO Ferrari Build & Race, would turn off all sound effects from 1- 2 p.m. local time for a less overwhelming experience.
“LEGOLAND Resorts are designed to inspire creativity amongst children of all abilities – our rides, experiences and entertainment all foster a child's imagination through a lens of belonging,” Merlin Entertainments CEO Scott O'Neil said. “Through this certification, we're providing our guests with more opportunities to create and play their way, while supporting parents through every step of the vacation planning journey.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Escape the Winter Blues and Save at Trump International Beach Resort
-
Discover Princess Hotels & Resorts for Yourself on a Fam Trip
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS