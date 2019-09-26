Last updated: 08:22 AM ET, Thu September 26 2019

Special Offer for Canadians at Disney

Entertainment Marsha Mowers September 26, 2019

Cinderella's Castle, Walt Disney World
Cinderella's Castle (Photo courtesy Walt Disney World Resort)

Canadian residents are invited to take advantage of special ticket discounts now through February 2020 at Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks.

Canadian residents can save 20% on theme park tickets when they purchase a 3-day or longer Disneyland Resort theme park ticket* or a 4-day or longer Walt Disney World Resort theme park ticket. This value option is a great way to experience new magic across both destinations.

Here are some additional details on these special offers:

- Disneyland Resort theme park tickets must be purchased through Feb. 16, 2020, and prior to travel to the Disneyland Resort. Offer is not available at the Disneyland Resort Main Entrance ticket booths.

- Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets must be purchased today through Feb. 7, 2020, and guests must select a start date on or before Dec. 31, 2020. Offer is not available at the Walt Disney World Resort theme park ticket windows.

- Offer is valid on 1-Park tickets and Park Hopper tickets at the Disneyland Resort. The offer is also valid on Base theme park tickets and Park Hopper option at the Walt Disney World Resort, as well as the Park Hopper Plus option at the Walt Disney World Resort.

- Proof of Canadian residency is required.

For more information about these special ticket offers, visit Disneyland.ca/tickets or Disneyworld.ca/tickets.

Marsha Mowers, Director of Content Management at TravelPulse Canada
