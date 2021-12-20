Last updated: 11:13 AM ET, Mon December 20 2021

The Sunshine Flyer: A New Way To Get To Walt Disney World Resorts

Entertainment Lacey Pfalz December 20, 2021

The Sunshine Flyer, the new way to get from the airport to a Walt Disney World Resort. (photo via The Sunshine Flyer)

Guests to Walt Disney World Resorts will now have a new method of transportation from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World Resorts, thanks to Transportation Management Services’ (TMS) new Sunshine Flyer, a themed motorcoach bus service beginning February 1, 2022.

The buses offer a fun-filled, themed method of transport, with 1920s-themed motor coaches and staff. The Sunshine Flyer transports guests between all Walt Disney World Resort locations, like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and more.

The Sunshine Flyer, as part of Disney’s 50th anniversary, will be donating 50 percent of all revenue from its first 50,000 passengers to Make-A-Wish Central & Northern Florida. Make-A-Wish children and their families will be able to use the service for free indefinitely for their Disney wishes.

Tickets must be booked four days in advance. Prices are $17 for each adult and $12.50 for each child; prices are for one-way trips only.

"We're incredibly excited to launch The Sunshine Flyer and give Disney guests the chance to kickstart their vacation with a fun, unique travel experience," said Frank Sherman, CEO of TMS. "Everyone knows the magic of Disney once they're inside the park gates. But, through The Sunshine Flyer, we're able to give guests the chance to start their vacation from the minute they step off the plane, and turn what used to be a procedural drive into the beginning of an adventure to remember."

