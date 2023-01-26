Traveling With Denella Ri’chard Now on TravelPulse, VAX VacationAccess
Award-winning travel show host Denella Ri’chard spent over twenty years of her career in the travel industry working with travel advisors.
“I love travel advisors! They are the heartbeat of our industry! In addition to holding senior leadership roles in the cruise industry, where I worked directly with the trade, I was also the owner of a homebased travel agency,” said Ri’chard.
Don Wiggins, an Executive Producer of Traveling With Denella Ri’chard and CEO of The Wiggins Agency, said:
“We receive emails from travel advisors who watch the show asking if we can share the itineraries and links to the episodes of places Denella visits so that they can share it with their clients to lock in bookings. As a result, it simply made sense to make Traveling With Denella Ri’chard episodes available to travel advisors on TravelPulse.com and the VAX VacationAccess booking engine. It’s a win for travel advisors, but also a win for the destinations, cruise lines, and resorts/hotels featured on the television show.”
Wiggins went on to say that “Denella is a real travel industry expert. She is one of you! So, it was important to her to create a television show not only for consumer viewers, but to create a show that inspires people to book travel – ultimately driving business to the trade.”
You can find Traveling With Denella Ri’chard episodes in the Travel Videos – Destination & Tourism section of TravelPulse.com.
Where to watch on broadcast and streaming television?
Traveling With Denella Ri’chard is nationally syndicated, reaching millions on US broadcast television and globally ON DEMAND + streaming, and in-flight currently on Turkish Airlines and Kuwait Airways.
Visit www.travelingwithdenella.com for a list of where you can watch the weekly series on ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, and MNT.
ON DEMAND 24/7, you can watch on free television apps Tubi, GoTraveler, and GFNTV.
