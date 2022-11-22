TravelPulse Podcast: 2022 Holiday Travel Outlook
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff November 22, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Jesse Morris of We Book Travel to discuss the latest trending topics in travel, including Thanksgiving travel week, Cyber Week deals and more.
Later, the two dive deeper into what the full holiday travel season may look like, where people are going now and where they're booking for future trips. Morris also provides advice for fellow travel advisors to get the most out of the holiday season.
This week's episode is sponsored by Excellence Collection. Discover relaxation and romance with The Excellence Collection. Explore tailored vacation experiences in 8 All Inclusive resorts set on some of the most stunning beaches in Cancun, the Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Montego Bay. Enjoy an ambiance of love in the couples-only Beloved hotels, adults-only exclusivity in Excellence Resorts, and fun for all ages at Finest Resorts. Choose your ideal tropical paradise today! Visit theexcellencecollection.com for more information.
