TravelPulse Podcast: 2022 Holiday Travel Outlook

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff November 22, 2022

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Jesse Morris of We Book Travel to discuss the latest trending topics in travel, including Thanksgiving travel week, Cyber Week deals and more.

Later, the two dive deeper into what the full holiday travel season may look like, where people are going now and where they're booking for future trips. Morris also provides advice for fellow travel advisors to get the most out of the holiday season.

