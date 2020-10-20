TravelPulse Podcast: CDC Doctor Shares Up to Date Travel Information
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff October 20, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the likelihood of catching COVID-19 on a plane, travel industry relief aid and more.
Later, the two are joined by CDC Doctor Kristina Angelo who works in the Travelers’ Health Branch of the CDC. The infectious disease doctor shares her insight on all things travel right now, the questions people should be asking themselves before they travel again and much more.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
