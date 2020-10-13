TravelPulse Podcast: Disney's Model for Success, Hawaii's Big Week and More
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff October 13, 2020
Welcome to another week in travel.
Host Dan Callahan goes it alone this week and discussed the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including positive signs for the cruise industry, Disney theme parks being a model of success, Hawaii’s reopening controversy and more.
The show also features a dive into a recent hotel survey and a wild story about a Canadian woman and cursed artifacts stolen from Pompeii.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS