TravelPulse Podcast: Fees in Travel
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff October 17, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Katie Ehlers, owner of LuxTavel Katie, an affiliate of Classic Travel Connection. Together the two first discuss the top trending travel industry stories from the week, including big cruise news, airfare pricing hikes and more.
Later, Ehlers shares her insights into why advisors should start charging fees, how they can get started and her pitch for why consumers should pay a fee to work with an advisor.
The discussion on fees begins just before the 13-minute mark.
