TravelPulse Podcast: How Music + Travel Go Together
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff April 06, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
This week, host Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including new CDC travel guidelines, major cruise news and more.
Later in the show, Bowman interviews Laura Fernandez, the head of Travel + Tourism advertising business for SiriusXM and its brands Pandora, SoundCloud and Stitcher. Fernandez shares insights into Pandora's research on how much music impacts travelers, as well as some of the top cities out there music lovers should consider.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS