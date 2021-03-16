TravelPulse Podcast: State of the Travel Industry One Year Into COVID-19 Pandemic

Last updated: 03:37 PM ET, Tue March 16 2021

This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by Paul and Sally Smith of the TravelSmiths.

The three discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including an update from the CDC, some good and bad news in the cruise industry and much more. Later, the TravelSmiths share their insight into the current state of the travel industry now that we're past the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic.

