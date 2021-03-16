TravelPulse Podcast: State of the Travel Industry One Year Into COVID-19 Pandemic
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff March 16, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by Paul and Sally Smith of the TravelSmiths.
The three discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including an update from the CDC, some good and bad news in the cruise industry and much more. Later, the TravelSmiths share their insight into the current state of the travel industry now that we're past the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
