TravelPulse Podcast: The Future of Guided Tours

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 02, 2020

Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including new safety measures from the WTTC as well as what one cruise line outlined for health and safety once the resume cruising.

Later, the two are joined by Nikki Padilla Rivera, a tour guide trainer and advocate, to talk about the future of guided tours and what all travelers should be aware of as it relates to tours, tour operators and tour guides post COVID-19. Nikki is an advocate for Global Guide Alliance, which supports guides around the world.

