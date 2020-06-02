TravelPulse Podcast: The Future of Guided Tours
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 02, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including new safety measures from the WTTC as well as what one cruise line outlined for health and safety once the resume cruising.
Later, the two are joined by Nikki Padilla Rivera, a tour guide trainer and advocate, to talk about the future of guided tours and what all travelers should be aware of as it relates to tours, tour operators and tour guides post COVID-19. Nikki is an advocate for Global Guide Alliance, which supports guides around the world.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS